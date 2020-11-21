Breitling watch, two cars and a crossbow seized by Gardaí in Dublin

Two cars, a Breitling watch and a crossbow were seized today by Gardaí following the search of a premises in Saggart, Co Dublin.

A seized Breitling watch discovered in today's searches. Picture: Gardaí

The discoveries were made as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime gang.

In previous searches related to this investigation, €3,800 in cash, 6 cars and 3 caravans have been seized.

Gardaí from the Detective Unit in Tallaght Garda Station carried out the searches with the assistance of colleagues from the Emergency Response Unit, Criminal Assets Bureau, Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

A seized BMW discovered today. Picture: Gardaí

Three people were arrested as part of today's operation. Two women aged in their 40s and 20s and a man in his 20s were taken to Tallaght and Rathfarnham Garda Stations and were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They were later released and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.