Galway swimmer rescued off Salthill by hero fishermen

A Galway swimmer has been rescued after getting into difficulty off Salthill.

Fishermen Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan spotted the man at around 10.30am.

Galway RNLI had also been called out.

The two men were fishing off Salthill at the time and spotted the man taking refuge on Palmer’s Rock about 200 metres from the shore.

They took him on board their boat and brought him back to Galway Docks.

The man was taken into the Lifeboat station where he received treatment for symptoms of hypothermia until an ambulance arrived.

Galway Lifeboat was stood down.

Deputy Launch Authority Seán Óg Leydon says many people who have taken up sea swimming this year during the Covid lockdown may not realise the dangers of winter swimming.

“The sea is a great resource for us but we have to respect it and our limits. Luckily this swimmer made his way to a place he could rest and wait for assistance.”

It is the third rescue by the father and son in the past four months.

They famously rescued cousins Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney in August, after they spent a whole night at sea.

Swim Ireland has issued safety alerts on all its social media channels amid calls for open water swimmers to keep safe this weekend.

It follows unprecedented pressure on emergency services, after a surge in popularity for the sport.