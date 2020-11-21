Gardaí investigate suspected ecstasy and MDMA seizure in Dublin

An investigation is underway after €5m worth of suspected ecstasy and MDMA were seized in Tallaght west Dublin yesterday.

After receiving a tip-off gardaí obtained a warrant and a search was carried out on a premises by local gardaí and officers from the District Drugs Unit.

Two large plastic barrels containing 77kg of suspected ecstasy tablets packed in bags, and eight and a half kilograms of suspected MDMA in blocks were found.

The scene is being preserved for technical examination and no arrests have yet been made.