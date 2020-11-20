Man gets jail for robbery and assault within 20 minutes in Cork

Car lights were flashed at a man wearing a balaclava to identify a stranger walking home from Cork city and the victim was then followed, seriously assaulted and robbed.

The level of planning that went into the robbing of the young man walking home from the city to Ballyphehane were identified by the sentencing judge today as aggravating factors in the case against one of the accused men.

Detective Sergeant Joe Young said Manuel Ulian was wearing a balaclava on the night of the attack on the victim shortly before 3am on December 7, 2019, at Pouladuff Road.

Twenty minutes later, Ulian attacked another man walking along Barrack Street, striking him across the back of the head with an iron bar.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin sentenced him to three years in prison with the last six months suspended today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Sgt Young said that in the first crime – the assault and robbery - CCTV later showed that the victim was spotted by the two men in a BMW. This car flashed at Ulian, who followed the young man from town and attacked him closer to his home.

The two men in the BMW arrived at the scene of the attack by Ulian and joined in in the violence.

“Ulian first shouted at the victim who turned around to see a man in dark clothing wearing a balaclava. He feared for his safety and began running. He stumbled and fell on the ground,” Det. Sgt Young said.

Ulian began assaulting him. As he lay on the ground the defendant was joined by the two other males who arrived in the BMW.

"One of the co-accused used an iron bar".

The victim was robbed of his iPhone and wallet containing cards and €15 in cash. He sustained facial and head injuries and three or four teeth were damaged requiring treatment that has so far cost the young man €7,500.

Twenty minutes later, Ulian – acting alone this time – attacked a man from behind on Barrack Street, striking him in the back of the head with an iron bar. The victim in this case stood up to the accused and chased him away.

Brian Leahy, defence barrister, said the accused gathered €1,500 compensation for the victim of the Pouladuff Road attack. Mr Leahy said the accused was intoxicated on alcohol and prescription tablets on the night.

Mr Leahy said the young man was traumatised following the death of a first cousin in a car crash in Paris.

Ulian wrote a letter of apology and repeated his apologies through Mr Leahy BL today and said he was ashamed of his actions.

Referring to the attack on Pouladuff Road, Judge Ó Donnabháin said someone was going to be attacked that night by Ulian and his accomplices and for them it was a matter of identifying who it was going to be.

24-year-old Manuel Ulian of Croaghtamore Gardens, Pouladuff Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to robbery on Pouladuff Road and assault causing harm at Barrack Street.