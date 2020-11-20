CAB raid Dublin and Cavan premises in connection with attacks on Quinn Industrial Holdings

In 2016, a campaign of harassment escalated to criminal damage and extortion against executives of Quinn Industrial Holdings which culminated in Mr Lunney's kidnapping in 2019 near his home in Co Fermanagh. 
Mr Lunney was abducted and attacked in 2019. Picture: BBC

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 17:08
Ciarán Sunderland

Homes and businesses in Dublin and Cavan have been searched today as part of an investigation into attacks against Quinn Industrial Holdings, including the abduction of its director Kevin Lunney.

Criminal Asset Bureau (CAB) officers seized devices and documentation as part of its investigation into the assets of members of the organised crime group responsible for the campaign.

Today's searches are described as a significant development in the investigation into events including criminal damage, assault causing harm, false imprisonment, blackmail and extortion.

Gardaí from the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU) and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit took part in the searches. 

The businessman's leg was broken, he was doused in bleach and the letters QIH were carved into his chest during the two-and-a-half-hour ordeal before he was dumped on a roadside in Co Cavan.

Four men have been charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Mr Lunney and were sent forward to trial at the Special Criminal Court last March and the non-jury court has fixed January 11, 2021, as their trial date. It is expected to last 12 weeks.

However, the legal defence of one of the men accused of falsely imprisoning and assaulting Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney has told the Special Criminal Court that the case is not ready to proceed in January because the law on the retention and accessing of mobile phone data is in "a state of significant uncertainty" in Ireland.

Defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC, for one of the accused men who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the non-jury court this morning that he would be applying for the trial to be adjourned.

He said it was inappropriate for it to proceed when the law on the retention of mobile phone records was "unknown".

