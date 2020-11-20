Man charged with burglary of church and supermarket in Tipperary

The man in his 40 will be brought before the courts in Nenagh later today.
Man charged with burglary of church and supermarket in Tipperary

A man matching the description of the suspect from CCTV footage was arrested and taken to Templemore Garda Station.

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 09:47
Greg Murphy

A man has been charged in connection to the burglary of a church and a supermarket in county Tipperary.

A shop on the Birr Road in Roscrea was robbed in the early hours of yesterday morning after a trolley had been used to smash one of the windows.

An hour later a man matching the description of the suspect from CCTV footage was arrested and taken to Templemore Garda Station.

When this man was searched he had candles, which related to a report fo a break-in at a church in Roscrea with the items taken.

A second supermarket later reported having windows broken on Gantly Road in the town.

The man in his 40 will be brought before the courts in Nenagh later today.

[readmore]40085669/readmore]

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for witnesses of fatal assault in Dublin Gardaí appeal for witnesses of fatal assault in Dublin
19/11/20 Victim Jennifer Lydon McElwaine pictured Man who sexually abused his young daughter 25 years ago gets 18 months in jail
gavel Man entered house armed with knife after romantic 'fall-out'
Judge gavel on book in library

Man whose wife gave birth aged 13 jailed for a year

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

  • 1
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 35
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices