Man charged with burglary of church and supermarket in Tipperary

A man has been charged in connection to the burglary of a church and a supermarket in county Tipperary.

A shop on the Birr Road in Roscrea was robbed in the early hours of yesterday morning after a trolley had been used to smash one of the windows.

An hour later a man matching the description of the suspect from CCTV footage was arrested and taken to Templemore Garda Station.

When this man was searched he had candles, which related to a report fo a break-in at a church in Roscrea with the items taken.

A second supermarket later reported having windows broken on Gantly Road in the town.

The man in his 40 will be brought before the courts in Nenagh later today.

