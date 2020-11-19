Man accused of publishing name of boy in Ana Kriegel case

A 35-year-old man was summonsed before Listowel District Court in Co Kerry yesterday on an allegation that he had published on his Twitter account the name of Boy B who is a person whose identity is protected by the Children’s Act in the Ana Kriegel case.

Glen Dunphy, of Lartigue Village, Listowel, Co Kerry, is accused of contravening sections of the Children Act 2001, on or about June 20, 2019, in that he published the name of Boy B, a child in proceedings before the Central Criminal Court, it is alleged.

Sergeant Kieran O’Connell told Judge David Waters the matter was “indictable” but the DPP had said it could be dealt with in the district court.

“He named one of the accused on his Twitter account,” is how the sergeant outlined the allegation.

Judge Waters accepted jurisdiction and ordered disclosure of documents to the solicitor for the accused.

Patrick Mann, solicitor for Mr Dunphy, indicated he would be raising an issue to do with delay.

“The date of the alleged offence is June 20, 2019 — the summons was not issued until September 11, 2020,” Mr Mann said.

There may be an issue of delay, the solicitor said.

Judge Waters ordered disclosure to include any matter in relation to the delay, as “the court now anticipates Mr Mann will make an application on delay”, the judge said.

The matter has been adjourned to December 17 for plea, or to set a date.

An issue relating to publication of the name of the accused, Mr Dunphy, was also raised, but Judge Waters said Mr Dunphy could be identified as there was no provision of anonymity for him.

Ana Kriégel was 14 when she was murdered at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin, on May 14, 2018. Two teens stood trial and were convicted. One teen, known as Boy A, was sentenced to detention for life with a review after 15 years. Boy B was given a 12-year sentence with a review after eight years but is appealing his conviction. Both are now aged 16.

They were 13-year-olds at the time of the murder.