U-turn led to fatal collision

An 80-year-old woman who failed to keep a proper lookout while making a U-turn in Killeagh, causing the death of a 72-year-old motorcyclist, was yesterday given a one-year suspended jail sentence.

Ann Lee, of Drominane, Killeagh, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on July 20, 2019, at Lissacrue, Killeagh, causing the death of Thomas Foley, 72, late of Douglas, Cork.

Sergeant Gerard O’Shaughnessy testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Ann Lee drove her Nissan Micra out in front of the late Mr Foley’s motorcycle, leaving him with no opportunity to stop. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mrs Lee and her husband, who was the front-seat passenger in the Micra, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the time of the incident at around 6pm on a dry sunny day.

Mr Foley’s family felt distressed that the defendant did not commiserate or apologise to them. Donal McCarthy, defending, said this was not Ann Lee’s fault and that she sought advice from the priest at the time of the funeral and he advised her it would be best to “leave it alone for the moment”. Her solicitor also advised her not to approach the Foley family.

However, Mr McCarthy said the defendant wanted to express her remorse and apologies to them now, and he said she would live with the colossal error of judgement for the rest of her life. He said she had not driven since the incident.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said it was not a case for a custodial sentence and he imposed a one-year suspended sentence and a five-year driving disqualification.

“This is undoubtedly an extremely sad case," he said. "This unfortunate man did nothing wrong. He was doing everything right, going out on this motorcycle rally event as part of his lifelong interest. He was obeying the rules of the road when a car pulled across him and he had no opportunity to avoid the collision.

“This happened because the driver of the car attempted what appears to have been a U-turn on the road and she came across without keeping a proper lookout.

“It cannot be overestimated how fundamental keeping a proper lookout is.”

The judge said he understood the advice given to the defendant was not to approach the Foley family, but he concluded that her subsequent apology to them was heartfelt.