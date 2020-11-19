Man due in court as part of investigation into identification of Ana Kriegel's killers

Ana Kriegel was aged just 14 when she was murdered on May 14, 2018. Picture: Family Handout/PA

Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 07:45
Greg Murphy

A man is due in court this morning as part of the investigation into the identification of the killers of Ana Kriegel.

So far 11 people have already been charged.

The schoolgirl was aged just 14 when she was murdered at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin, on May 14, 2018. Her body was found in the disused farmhouse on May 17, three days after she was reported missing.

One teen, known as Boy A, was sentenced to detention for life with a review after 15 years. Boy B was given a 12-year sentence with a review after eight years but is appealing his conviction. Both are now aged 16.

The boys were 13 at the time of her murder and 14 at the time of the trial so they legally can not be named as they are minors.

Gardai launched an investigation when images and details were circulated on social media claiming to identity them The man in his 30s is due before Listowel District Court at 10.30am.

