15,000 counterfeit electronic products worth €300k seized in Dublin

Gardaí have seized 15,000 electronic products worth an estimated €300,000 following searches in Dublin.

A house in Dublin 3 and a business in Oak Close, Dublin 12 were searched yesterday as part of Operation Bannister.

This operation is targeting criminal activity associated with the suspected sale of counterfeit electronic products of inferior quality.

During the course of the search at the business premises, a significant quantity of counterfeit products including earphones, USB plugs, phone chargers and game console controllers were discovered along with a vast amount of branded packaging.

Hard drives, other electronic devices including mobile phones were also seized, along relevant documentation.

Around 15,000 items believed to be counterfeit products were seized along with about 10,000 items of packing bearing particular brand names.

Gardaí estimate the potential street value of the products seized to be in the region of €300,000 although the estimated value of the products is yet to be established.

Statements have been taken from relevant potential witnesses as investigations continue.

Gardaí anticipate that suspects will be arrested following a comprehensive assessment of the property seized.

There is also potential for the undertaking of additional searches of relevant premises.