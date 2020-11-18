Man stole van, cash, diesel, and jam on Cork crime spree

A man who stole a van and then took off on a 167km journey, stealing eggs, jam, money, and diesel on the way, was stopped by gardaí who found the vehicle's tracking system had recorded the route and its dashcam had captured audio between him and his passenger.

Daniel Culhane, of 5, Beach Apartments, Owenahincha, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to all charges against him at Clonakilty District Court in relation to a string of thefts last June.

Sergeant Paul Kelly, prosecuting, told the court that a silver Ford Transit van was taken sometime between June 8 and June 9 from Hayes's caravan park in Owenahincha after the keys had been left on the vehicle's shock absorber.

The vehicle was then driven to the village of Courtmacsherry and on to Timoleague.

Sgt Kelly said outside the home of Mary Sexton, there was an outside stall containing eggs and jam and a box containing €112 that had been left in payment by other passing customers.

The court heard Culhane, and another man he was travelling with and who is also due before the courts, had taken the money, and some eggs and jam, before then driving off to Ballincollig.

There, they departed the Circle K filling station without paying for €85 worth of diesel. This was captured on CCTV.

The vehicle then drove around Ballincollig and was ultimately stopped at the square in Macroom at 6.50am on June 9.

Sgt Kelly said Culhane had been stopped while driving the vehicle under the Road Traffic Act after the owner of the van had reported it as stolen and had been able to track its movement.

At Bantry garda station, Culhane provided a urine specimen with a reading of 200mg of alcohol, which carries a two-year driving disqualification.

Sgt Kelly said: "The vehicle was fitted with a dashcam and it showed a full audio and the conversation in the cab."

He said video footage had also been captured at filling stations and the vehicle's tracking system showed the entire route that had been taken. Sgt Kelly said in total the vehicle had been driven for 167.38km.

The court also heard that in addition to the theft of the van, the items and cash from the roadside stall, and the diesel, damage to the vehicle caused during the course of the journey had been estimated at €5,262.16.

When undergoing a voluntary interview last July, Culhane had made certain admission, the court heard.

Judge John King was told Culhane, aged 30, had 55 previous convictions, including for burglary. He was already banned from driving and was disqualified when the incident occurred in June.

Culhane's solicitor, Ray Hennessy, said that his client was a father-of-three and had been dealing with an alcohol problem in recent years.

He said for the first time Culhane had actually undertaken a treatment programme, had completed it recently, and was looking for work to raise money for compensation, if the court would defer sentencing.

Culhane, addressing the judge, said he had been a heroin addict for a number of years but had got off it, and later off a methadone programme, and was now attending AA meetings.

The judge said Culhane had stolen a vehicle, was driving with no insurance, and drink driving, while disqualified, with two other thefts on top of that again, and all of that with 55 previous convictions.

"If Mr Hennessy had not handed that letter [outlining the treatment programme] into me, you would be going off to jail straight away," Judge King said.

He said he would give Culhane a chance to raise compensation, adding: "Why should everyone else be out of pocket for what you have done?"

The total amount of compensation to be raised is €5,459.16, and Judge King released Culhane on continuing bail until February 16 next, when he is to have raised €1,000 in a first instalment.

He also ordered a probation report.