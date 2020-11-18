Pensioner likely to plead guilty to licking girl's face in West Cork

A man charged with licking a young girl on the face in a random attack last summer has indicated he is likely to plead guilty.

The man, a pensioner, has been charged under Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Act 1990 following the incident on August 15 last.

The incident occurred in the centre of a West Cork town shortly after lunchtime that day. It's alleged that the man approached a young girl, aged under 10, and licked her face. Her screams alerted people nearby.

The man appeared at Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday where Sgt Gordon Crowley told Judge John King that he had arrested the man earlier that morning and had later charged him at Bandon Garda station.

The judge was told the man, who cannot be identified due to reporting restrictions imposed in court, had made no reply.

Sgt Paul Kelly said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed possible indictment on one charge or that the man be sent forward on a signed plea, should that arise.

The man's solicitor was not in court but another solicitor, acting as agent, said no book of evidence was required and asked for a short adjournment as a signed plea was likely.

Asked whether he was seeking disclosure from the gardaí, the agent said he did not think it would be required.

Gardaí said there were no major objections to bail but they did insist on certain conditions to facilitate him being released on bail, including that no contact be made with any other parties in the incident.

Sgt Kelly said gardaí understood the man did not have a mobile phone.

There was also an application for legal aid after the court heard the man's only source of income was his pension.

Judge King granted continuing bail, subject to conditions, on the man's own bond of €300, to appear again before the court on December 4 next.