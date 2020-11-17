Gardaí seize €57k worth of drugs and cash in Galway

Gardaí have seized €57,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and cash has been in Galway.
The discovery was made after the search of a car in the Newscastle area of the city last Thursday.
During the course of the search Gardaí discovered:
- €25,000 worth of heroin,
- €14,000 worth of cocaine,
- €18,000 in cash.
The seized drugs are subject to forensic analysis.
A man in his mid-30s was arrested in connection with the investigation and has since been released.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.