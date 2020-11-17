Gardaí seize €57k worth of drugs and cash in Galway

Gardaí have seized €57,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and cash has been in Galway.

The discovery was made after the search of a car in the Newscastle area of the city last Thursday.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered:

€25,000 worth of heroin,

€14,000 worth of cocaine,

€18,000 in cash.

The seized drugs are subject to forensic analysis.

A man in his mid-30s was arrested in connection with the investigation and has since been released.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.