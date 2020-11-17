80% of retailers face violent behaviour 

Retailers are warning of an increase in aggressive, violent or threatening behaviour, with eight-of-10 claiming to have experienced such issues in recent months.

And nine out of 10 said that legislation and enforcement by gardaí was “insufficient” in combating the crimes that they face.

A survey of 490 retailers across the country was conducted last August by the Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association of Ireland (CSNA), which represents retailers big and small.

Their National Security Report 2020 found:

80% of retailers reported they or a member of their staff had experienced an incident involving aggressive, violent and threatening behaviour within the previous three months.

45% experienced this within a month of the survey being conducted.

58% said they or their staff are subjected to verbal abuse on a weekly basis with as many as 23% enduring it on a daily basis in their stores.

The retailers said that triggers for violence include confronting shoplifters, refusing to serve and enforcing age restrictions.

Nine out of 10 retailers said those carrying out the crimes were repeat offenders.

The survey found the most common shoplifted items include alcohol, confectionery, toiletries and meat.

Retailers complained of the response of gardaí to retail crime, with nine out of 10 retailers stating that both legislation on the area, and its enforcement by gardaí, was “insufficient”.

Eight out of ten retailers surveyed said they had invested in security measures in their store within the past 12 months, including CCTV, staff training, cash handling and storage and external security.

Vincent Jennings, CEO of CSNA said: “This isn’t just about our members, it also represents the many thousands of staff that work in our convenience stores, forecourts and newsagents nationwide.

We are at the coalface of this persistent risk and intolerable behaviour, many on a daily basis.

"It is simply not acceptable, not for our members and certainly not for their valued employees.”

He said the pandemic had “people on edge and acting irrationally in some instances”, but said the issues outlined in this report were not specifically Covid-19 related.

He called for “stronger legislation and greater enforcement” on retail crime.

The CSNA said the retail industry was worth over €7bn to the exchequer and employed almost 285,000 people.