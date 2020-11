A woman is due in court in Co Roscommon in relation to a number of incidents of theft by deception spanning seven years.

A total of 80 counts of theft were committed from 2011 to 2018.

The suspect stole over €28,500 worth of valuables.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed Gardaí to charge the woman this morning.

The woman in her 50s is due to appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court today.