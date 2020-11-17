Drugs, mobile phones, and steroids seized in raid at Mountjoy Prison

A large haul of mobile phones, illegal drugs and steroids has been seized in Mountjoy Prison, in what is thought to be one of the single biggest consignments of contraband in prisons in recent times.

Early reports indicate the haul consists of around 25 mobile phones and a significant amount of cannabis as well as a considerable quantity of steroids.

Prison authorities are investigating if the consignment - hidden inside a delivery truck – was destined for jailed associates of the Kinahan cartel in the prison.

The targeted search, conducted this morning, was the result of extensive intelligence work by the Irish Prison Service Operational Support Group.

An Garda Síochána was notified and detectives in Mountjoy Garda Station are conducting an investigation.

Sources said the haul was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, single haul of contraband in Irish prisons in recent times.

“A huge amount of work went into this operation and has resulted in a very large find, one of the largest,” said a source.

Last week, the Irish Examiner reported that the amount of contraband items, including drugs, seized in Irish prisons has risen this year - with the IPS saying it was down to higher detection levels sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

IPS figures show that in the first 10 months of this year, there were 1,008 drug seizures and 967 mobile phones confiscated, as well as 255 weapons and almost 300 litres of alcohol, or 'hooch'.

Figures show that Wheatfield Prison, with 479, accounted for about half of all mobile phone seizures this year, while 411 drug seizures were made there.

The prison with the next highest level of contraband seizures was Mountjoy, with 230 drug seizures, 171 mobile phones confiscated, along with 172 litres of alcohol, followed by Cloverhill, with 168 mobile phones confiscated and 158 drug seizures.