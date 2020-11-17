Man arrested after pharmacy robbery in Cork City

The man threated staff in the store.
Man arrested after pharmacy robbery in Cork City

Gardaí came acrosss the man after patrolling the area. File picture.

Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 09:10
Ciarán Sunderlad

A man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a pharmacy in Cork City and is due to appear in court later today. 

The incident happened around 3pm yesterday when a person entered the store on South Terrace, threatened staff, and left with a number of tablets.

A description of the suspect was circulated to Gardaí on duty in the area.

Gardaí then met a man in his 20s who fit the description of the suspect following a patrol of the area.

He was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was questioned at Bridewell Garda Station. 

He will be brought to Cork City District Court this morning.

