Man arrested after pharmacy robbery in Cork City

A man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a pharmacy in Cork City and is due to appear in court later today.

The incident happened around 3pm yesterday when a person entered the store on South Terrace, threatened staff, and left with a number of tablets.

A description of the suspect was circulated to Gardaí on duty in the area.

Gardaí then met a man in his 20s who fit the description of the suspect following a patrol of the area.

He was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was questioned at Bridewell Garda Station.

He will be brought to Cork City District Court this morning.