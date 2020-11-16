Teen pleads guilty after attack was videoed and circulated online

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded the 17-year-old  on continuing bail for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on February 9, 2021.  Picture: David Creedon

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 16:55
Liam Heylin

A 17-year-old accused of assaulting and robbing another teenager in an attack that was videoed and circulated on social media confirmed his signed plea of guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded the juvenile on continuing bail for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on February 9 2021.

Emmet Boyle defence barrister said the accused was confirming his signed plea of guilty to the two charges. The 17-year-old accused, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, admitted two counts arising out of the incident in Carrigaline where another 17-year-old sustained serious injuries in the stabbing.

It was widely reported last month that a demand was first made from the victim for €2, that he was then stabbed with a broken bottle and that this was video-recorded and posted on social media.

Detective Garda Declan Healy testified that he arrested the teenager and charged him with assault causing harm to the other youth and that he also charged him robbing the injured party’s mobile phone.

Bail conditions require the accused to live at a particular address, which is a substantial distance from Carrigaline, to stay off social media, not to consume any intoxicants, not to have any contact with any witness to the case. He is also required to sign on three times a week at the garda station which is in the locality of his residence and to stay out of the Carrigaline/Douglas/Blackrock area. Finally, he is required not to associate with three of his friends, who were named. This includes not having direct or indirect contact with them.

