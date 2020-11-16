Gardaí put towel to man’s face to stop him spitting at them

Gardaí had to put a towel to Artur Szklarczyk's face in an effort to stop him spitting at them during a violent incident outside a house.

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 16:42
Liam Heylin

Gardaí had to put a towel to a man’s face in an effort to stop him spitting at them during a violent incident outside a house.

Sergeant Gerard O’Shaughnessy said Artur Szklarczyk of The Rocklands, Carrigtohill, Co Cork, was highly aggressive with garda officers who responded to a disturbance he was causing.

“Gardaí had to put a towel to his face to stop him spitting at gardaí.

“He was highly aggressive. It took three gardaí to restrain him,” Sgt O’Shaughnessy said.

Ray Boland, defence barrister, said the 39-year-old had stayed out of trouble and not come to the attention of gardaí since the incident occurred in August 2019.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said that while the defendant was expressing remorse he had come to court with one hand as long as the other and no compensation.

The judge said he would adjourn sentencing for three months “to see if remorse and retribution dawns on him. If not, something else will dawn on him.” 

Gardaí were investigating the report of an assault on a woman. Artur Szklarczyk later pleaded guilty to counts of assaulting her and also assaulting Detective  Garda Cormac O’Bric. 

He also admitted obstructing or resisting Det Garda O’Bric, Garda Michael Hynes and Sergeant Tom O’Halloran.

“He was drunk and aggressive. He was informed he was being arrested. He would not release his hands to be handcuffed.

“We put him on the ground. He spat at Garda O’Bric, hitting him in the side of the face. He kept trying to spit at us. We had to put a towel over his face to stop him when he was spitting at us.

“Even with the arrival of the paddywagon he continued to spit at gardaí,” Sgt O’Halloran said on an earlier hearing.

Ray Boland said the accused pleaded guilty to the charges as long ago as November 2019.

