Former soldier claims he had stun gun for pranking friends

A former soldier who was caught with amphetamines and a stun gun claimed he had the drugs for slimming and the weapon for pranking with friends and electrocuting each other.

Colm Hendrick, 56, of Inchidaly Cottage, Inchidaly, Banteer, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to having the stun gun at his home as well as having amphetamines and cannabis for sale or supply.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he was prepared to give the 56-year-old who previously served with the Irish army a fully suspended sentence of two years on the drugs charges.

However, the judge was concerned about the stun gun and said he had to impose a nine-month jail term on Hendrick for that.

Ray Boland BL, defence barrister, said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court: "He comes before the court for the first time in relation to a matter like this at the age of 56. He should have known better. He is ex-Irish Army. He has not come to attention since this was detected two years ago. He had a problem with drugs at the time.

"He picked up the stun gun at a stall in France. He didn’t even know it was illegal. He only used it at home. He never took out of his home.

"With friends it was for electrocuting each other for fun. It was a prank thing," Mr Boland said.

The defendant told gardaí he was using the amphetamines in the hope that they would help him to lose weight.

Garda William Hosford testified that Hendrick also admitted cultivating the cannabis.

Nine cannabis plants were found in a hidden compartment of a room at the defendant’s home when a search was carried out on November 6, 2018.

At the time he made full admissions of growing the cannabis and having both drugs but denied supply.

Garda Hosford said: "He said the amphetamine was for his own use and that he was bulk-buying it to lose weight."

Garda Hosford the ex-army man was working full time and was a motorcycle enthusiast.