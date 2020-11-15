Man and woman held after woman seriously assaulted in Cork city centre

A man and a woman have been arrested by gardaí in Cork City in relation to a serious assault which occurred on Grand Parade last night.

Gardaí received a report that a woman had been assaulted on Grand Parade and attended the scene along with emergency services at around 8.10pm.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious, yet non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people, a man in his 20s and a woman in her teens, were both arrested in relation to the incident and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station and Togher Garda Station.

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit carried out an examination of the scene and CCTV has been canvassed from local businesses and will be reviewed.

Gardaí said they are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who was in the Grand Parade area last night and has any information is asked to contact Angelsea Garda Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111.