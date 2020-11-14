Bolstered Cork city drug squad sees 77% increase in dealing detections

Gardaí have attributed a 77% annual increase in the detection of dealing in Cork city to the beefing up of the force's drug squads.

The past 24 hours alone has seen five drug dealing instances busted, according to Superintendent Michael Comyns.

The five incidents included a 10am interception on Grand Parade on Thursday, where €200 of cannabis herb in small bags was seized.

The same day saw a house searched under warrant in Blarney, resulting in the seizure of €1,200 of cannabis herb, €1,150 in cash, a mobile phone and a weighing scales. A man in his 20s was arrested.

On Friday at 5pm in Popes Quay, a house search under warrant resulted in the seizure of €2,500 of cocaine hidden in a spray can, €500 of cannabis herb, a weighing scales and small plastic bags.

That evening at 8pm in Bishopstown, a house was also searched under warrant, resulting in the seizure of €12,000 of cocaine and €1,600. A man in his 20s was arrested.

The early hours of Saturday morning saw a man brought to the Bridewell station for a drug search, where he was found in possession of 12 bags of cocaine worth €850, gardaí said.

Up to November 9, some 280 detections for sale and supply of illegal drugs were recorded in Cork.

Gardaí said it is an increase of 77% year to date on the 146 incidents in 2018 and 159 incidents in 2019.

Superintendent Comyns said: “Our additional gardaí on Operation Tara, including our City Centre Policing Unit, and reduction in footfall in general because of the pandemic, has led to most crimes seeing a reduction.

"What we are also seeing is a significant increase in our detections for sale and supply of drugs.”

This year, reducing drug deaths was made a national priority for gardaí under a new operation, similar to a high-profile crackdown on burglaries last year.

The campaign, codenamed Operation Tara, is being driven from the top of the organisation and involves a range of initiatives including dedicated drug units in each of the divisions; involvement of regular garda units and community gardaí in combating drug dealing in communities; and a national coordination of the operation.

A reinvigorated structure to help address drug-related intimidation of users and their families by gangs also formed part of the plan, with an awareness campaign to educate people on drugs and the drug trade.

Operation Tara began in April, after an explosion in drug-related deaths, rising treatment figures and an explosion of drug-related violence outside major cities and into towns such as Drogheda.

Superintendent Comyns added: “Since the City Centre Policing Unit was created and our members were temporarily assigned to our drugs units, we have noticed there has been a fall in visible drugs use and drug dealing in the city centre, but we are still making significant arrests.

“All of our gardaí continue to maintain Cork as being a safe environment for residents, businesses and visitors.

"If you notice any drug use or suspected drug dealing, please call us.”