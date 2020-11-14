Gardaí looking for two men in connection with armed robbery in Meath

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery of a supermarket in Co Meath.

The incident took place at a Centra store Main Street in Nobber yesterday evening.

Two males, one of whom was armed with a handgun, the other with a baseball bat, entered the store at around 7.20pm.

After threatening staff, the pair made off with the contents of two cash registers and escaped in a black Volkswagen Polo.

Gardaí say the men appeared to have been heading in the direction of Navan.

A firearm was later discovered at the scene.

Witnesses said one of the men was wearing a black hood over his head while the second raider wore a dark wool hat and a black facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Nobber or any garda station.