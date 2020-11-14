Man arrested after cocaine and cash seizure in Bishopstown

The search was part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Cork City
Man arrested after cocaine and cash seizure in Bishopstown

Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 12:44
Liz Dunphy

Cocaine worth approximately €12,000 and €1,600 in cash have been seized from a house in Bishopstown, Cork city.

A man in his 20s was arrested and taken to Togher Garda Station where he is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

The Armed Support Unit, Anglesea Divisional Drug Unit and the Dog Unit assisted gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit in the search yesterday evening.

The search was part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Cork City.

The investigation is ongoing.

Child to parent violence has more than quadrupled during pandemic

