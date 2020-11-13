Teenager in court for her part in gang assault of two men

Two men on their way home from a pub in Cork city centre were assaulted and injured by a group of teenagers on Opera Lane and yesterday one of the teenagers pleaded guilty to her part in the violence.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said: “On January 6, 2019, at 1.30am the accused and other young people were on Opera Lane, Cork.

“Two men left a nearby pub and walked a short distances to Opera Lane where words were exchanged between the two men and the group of youths.

“An altercation ensued during which one of the men sustained a broken angle that required surgery.

“The other man received several stab wounds and was punched a number of times in the head which caused bruising.”

Inspector O’Donovan indicated that the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that the case could be dealt with at Cork District Court only on a plea of guilty.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said the young woman, who was 16 at the time, was pleading guilty to all charges against her.

She admitted assault causing harm to both men and engaging in a violent disorder with a number of other people.

Insp O’Donovan said the accused before the Children’s Court was not involved in stabbing or breaking the other man’s ankle but she was involved in punching and kicking the injured parties.

“She was part of the incident in its totality. She was involved but had a lesser role compared to others. She admitted she kicked and punched the injured parties.” Judge Mary Dorgan said: “In those circumstances I will accept jurisdiction.”

It was necessary to adjourn sentencing to allow time for the preparation of victim impact statements and a probation report.

Judge Dorgan put sentencing back until January 22.