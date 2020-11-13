Paramedic allegedly assaulted with knife during call to help unresponsive teen

An ambulance paramedic who arrived at a house in Cork city to deal with a report of an unresponsive 16-year-old was assaulted by the youth who produced a knife and threatened he would “have him done”.

They were the allegations outlined by the prosecution but the charges are denied.

The boy’s parents accused gardaí who arrived on the scene of being racist, claiming that was why they were arresting the teenager.

The teenager denied being drunk and a danger, being threatening, producing a knife, and assault causing harm to the paramedic.

Judge Mary Dorgan said at the Children’s Court in Cork at the close of the lengthy prosecution case that she would hear the defence evidence on December 4.

Ambulance paramedic Pat McCarthy responded to a call before midnight on October 9, 2018, to say that there was a 16-year-old boy who was unresponsive in the house.

He said the boy’s mother brought him upstairs and at that time he could hear banging and shouting.

He saw the 16-year-old and thought: “It was like a fella hallucinating.”

Mr McCarthy told him he was not a garda and was there to help him but the teenager repeatedly told him to fuck off.

“He was banging doors, kicking doors, firing stuff around the bedroom,” the paramedic said.

Mr McCarthy saw two or three young children huddled and upset so that became his concern and he called the gardaí.

“He was telling me he would get me seen to, he would knife me,” Mr McCarthy said of the teenager.

“He made a bolt for me on the stairs. Both of us tumbled down the stairs. (Teenager’s) mum and dad were trying to loosen my grip on (defendant). She informed me he had a knife in his hand. He held the knife up and said ‘I will fucking stab you, I will have you done’,” the paramedic said.

He said the 16-year-old later discarded the knife. He gave the youth oxygen at the house as he was wheezing.

Detective Garda Linda O’Keeffe arrived at the scene and the defendant’s mother said she did not want them there.

The detective tried to explain that ambulance personnel called for Garda assistance due to the reported aggression of her son and the presence of the young children.

Garda O’Keeffe said the teenager eventually agreed to go to the ambulance. He was staggering and he had no top on and his speech was slurred. The detective said the accused was erratic and aggressive and could not settle.

“Let me go back in, I have to go for a shit you fucking clown,” the accused said, according to Det Garda O’Keeffe.

Det Garda O’Keeffe said the mother screamed at the top of her voice that “if he wasn’t black this wouldn’t happen and that we were racist”.

Garda Seán Murphy said he witnessed the teenager hallucinating and talking like he was addressing another person who was not actually present.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said gardaí were specifically told to stay out of the house on the night. Garda Seán Murphy said that was not true.

Mr Burke said there was no doubt the teenager was under the influence of something on the night and possibly in distress but said there was no need to arrest him. Garda Murphy said there was a need as the youth was out of control.

The accused cannot be identified.