Gardaí seize watches, weighing scales and drugs in Listowel

Gardaí in Kerry seized €2,700 of suspected cocaine, Rolex watches, weighing scales and zip-lock bags following 'Day of Action' raids in Listowel yesterday.

As part of Operation Thor, gardaí from the Listowel Detective Branch, Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, Kerry Roads Policing Unit and the Southern Regional Dog Unit carried out four searches in the Listowel area on Thursday morning.

No arrests were made on the back of the searches, but gardaí say they are following definite lines of enquiry.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

However, gardaí say they did arrest and charge two other individuals in relation to previous drugs incidents in Listowel.

They are due to appear before Listowel District Court at a later date.

Gardaí then carried out hi-visibility checkpoints at Convent Street, Bolton’s Cross, and on the Listowel/Tralee Road.

A rolex seized by gardaí during yesterday's operation. Picture: Garda Info/Facebook

At these checkpoints, gardaí say they engaged with the community and provided crime prevention on the ‘Lock Up Light Up’ campaign which is to help prevent burglaries during the winter months.

Speaking at Listowel Garda Station, Superintendent Paul Kennedy said drug dealing was the main focus of yesterday's operation.

He said: "The objectives of our day of action was to target people who are suspected of being involved in drug dealing in Listowel town, increase Garda visibility and distribute crime prevention information.

"In addition to our Operation Fanacht checkpoints, we are continuing to investigate serious crime and will be even more dedicated to protecting the communities we serve.

"This is a challenging time for everyone, and you should know that Gardaí are here to help," he added.