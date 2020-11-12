Man arrested and €170k in cash seized during Dublin raids

The arrested man, who is aged in his 30's is currently detained in Ballymun Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 
Cash seized during the operation Picture: Garda Info/Twitter

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 17:30
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have arrested one man following the seizure of €170k in cash in Dublin today. 

The garda DMR North Divisional Drugs Unit say they conducted a search operation with the assistance of the Divisional Search Team and the Dog Unit from Customs Dublin Airport. 

The operation involved the searching of two houses in Ballymun, and a house and separate stable yard in the North County Dublin area. 

During the course of the searches, cash to the value of €170,000 was discovered and seized.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing. 

