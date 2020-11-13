Man acquitted of rape to sue INM over article

A man who was acquitted of rape is to sue newspaper group Independent News and Media (INM) over an opinion article that saw his initial trial thrown out of court.

The man’s trial collapsed close to its conclusion in November 2018 following the publication of the piece in the Irish Independent newspaper which made specific reference to his case.

He was subsequently acquitted of all charges at a retrial in December 2019.

It’s understood his High Court action directly pertains to the opinion article carried in the Irish Independent.

His solicitor declined to comment on the matter.

A spokesperson for INM said: “The company’s position is that it would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

Following the first trial’s collapse, INM was sued by the Director of Public Prosecutions, leading to a fine of €111,000 being handed down by the High Court in July 2019 for contempt of court.

INM delivered an unreserved apology over the publication of the piece and pleaded guilty to the contempt charge, having already paid, or agreed to pay, some €100,000 towards the legal costs emanating from the collapsed trial.

At the time, the company had argued for leniency, saying it had not realised the jury in the trial had retired to consider its verdict.

However, Justice Miriam O’Regan had found that that was no answer to the contempt charge since it had been abundantly clear that the case was ongoing, a situation she described as being “nothing short of appalling”.

The company had sought a discount on its fine on the basis it: had a checking system in place and the article had been checked by a legal adviser prior to publication; had no intention to interfere with the judicial process; and had published believing the matter was one of public interest.

While Justice O’Regan accepted these facts, she described the system of checks as being “wholly inadequate”.

At the man’s initial trial, his counsel had argued that the allegation had been hanging over him for several years, which had created very significant personal and professional difficulties.