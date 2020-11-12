Man jailed for causing 'mayhem' during 53km-long car chase as he fled gardaí

A judge has jailed a Limerick man for 15 months for creating “huge mayhem” when he fled from gardaí in a 53km-long high-speed car pursuit across south east Clare earlier this year.

In the case at Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan made his comment before imposing the jail term on Robert O’Donnell (25) of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

He also imposed a six-year driving ban.

Judge Durcan stated that O’Donnell had put “gardaí and the public in grave danger and in considerable peril with his appalling driving”.

In the case, O’Donnell pleaded guilty to nine separate counts of dangerous driving during the pursuit that lasted for 30 minutes on March 22 this year.

Garda James Hanly told the court that it was “a miracle and a blessing” that no one was hurt during the car chase.

In evidence, Garda Hanly stated that nearly every available Garda patrol car in Co Clare was heading in the direction of the pursuit, with three patrol cars leading the chase towards the end of the pursuit.

Judge Durcan stated that O’Donnell had eight previous convictions for dangerous driving for two similar dangerous driving episodes before last March.

The pursuit on the M18 motorway near the village of Newmarket on Fergus reached a speed of 170kmph before O’Donnell exited the motorway with the rest of the pursuit going along country roads and boreens with grass verges down the middle.

O’Donnell pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Clonmoney South and Latoon South on the M18; at Ballyhanan South; Quinville South, Toonagh, VioletHill, Knockadoon, Broadford, and Killavoy.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan said three motorists had to take evasive action in order to avoid a crash with O’Donnell’s car.

The court heard that O’Donnell has 73 previous convictions.

Asked why he had sped off when eventually apprehended, the court heard that O’Donnell replied that “he just wanted to get home to Limerick”.

In evidence, Garda Hanly stated that a camper van in the townland of Knockadoon had to take evasive action to avoid a serious head-on collision.

Garda Hanly stated that O’Donnell drove through the small village of Broadford at 80kmph and at this stage there were three Garda cars in pursuit.

Garda Hanly stated that the pursuit came to an end shortly after in the townland of Ardnataggle near the village of Bridgetown where O’Donnell’s car came to a sudden stop.

O’Donnell — who appeared in court via video link from prison — tested negative for drugs and alcohol at a roadside drugs and alcohol test.

His solicitor, Tara Godfrey, stated that O’Donnell has had a degree of difficulty in this life including a diagnosis of ADHD.

She said he is very remorseful for his actions.