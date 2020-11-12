Machete, knife, cash and suspected drugs seized in Cork City

Gardaí seized €2,000 of suspected LSD, €200 of suspected cannabis herb, €800 in cash, a machete, a knife, a hammer, a mobile phone and two weighing scales
Gardaí have seized suspected drugs, weapsons and cash following an operation in Cork City on Nov 11, 2020

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 12:57
Steve Neville

Gardaí have seized suspected drugs, weapons and cash following an operation in Cork City.

The seizure occurred yesterday at around 1pm after gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Mulgrave Place.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €2,000 of suspected LSD, €200 of suspected cannabis herb, €800 in cash, a machete, a knife, a hammer, a mobile phone and two weighing scales.

They said that the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí said that no arrests have been made but they are following a definite line of enquiry.

