Customs officials visited premises in April 2019, before it became a direct provision centre, as soliticitor says in mitigation that hotel was 'a defunct, chequered, white elephant'
Skellig Star Hotel fined for not having licence to sell spirits

Customs officer found the Skellig Star Hotel 'did sell' intoxicating liquor, to wit spirits, without a licence. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 21:00
Anne Lucey

The Skellig Star Hotel in Caherciveen, Co Kerry, which was turned into a direct provision centre during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic, has been fined for not having a licence to sell spirits when customs and excise officials visited the hotel premises in April 2019.

Summonses were issued in 2019 at the suit of the Revenue Commissioners against the company, Skellig Hotel Experience Ltd, of Wentworth Place, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow, and against the licensee, Jude Kirk, of Slea Head Cottage, Glenfahan, Co Kerry.

The matter was adjourned a number of times.

A guilty plea was entered at Tralee District Court today by Padraig O'Connell, solicitor, representing Skellig Hotel Experience Ltd. The summons against the licence holder, Mr Kirk, was withdrawn on the plea by the company.

Evidence was given by a customs official of visiting the Skellig Star Hotel, The Quays, Caherciveen, on April 5, 2019. The officer found the hotel "did sell" intoxicating liquor, to wit spirits, without a licence.

Mr O’Connell said, in mitigation on the plea, the premises was “a defunct, chequered, white elephant”.

The court heard how the hotel had become a centre for asylum seekers earlier this year.

Judge David Waters noted the remarks of  Mr O'Connell as summing the situation up. 

The judge noted there had been no previous convictions. He also took into account the guilty plea by the company. 

Judge Waters imposed a fine of €632.50, being the minimum sum.

