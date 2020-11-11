New drug-dealing charge brought against man after alleged €70k heroin seizure

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 20:30
Liam Heylin

A fresh drug-dealing charge has been brought against a man arising out of the alleged seizure of €70,000 worth of heroin in Cork City in May.

Detective Garda Jerome Murphy brought the charge against Patrick O’Leary, apartment 7 of 4 Mount Vernon Terrace, St Luke’s.

The 49-year-old was charged with having diamorphine (heroin) at his home on May 20 when its street value exceeded €13,000, the threshold figure which allows for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years on conviction.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the defendant on bail until January 20 to allow time for preparation of the book of evidence.

Bail conditions require the accused to sign daily at Mayfield Garda Station, abstain from intoxicants, not to leave the jurisdiction or apply for a passport, and to notify gardaí in writing of any change of address.

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said there was no difficulty with those bail conditions or with the €2,000 bond.

The accused had been charged previously with possession of diamorphine and having the drug for sale or supply, arising out of the same alleged circumstances. 

The more serious charge brought today was under section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act and carries the mandatory minimum sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances determined by the sentencing judge.

Bail conditions on the earlier charges had required the accused to sign twice a day at his local Garda station but this requirement was relaxed to once a day.

