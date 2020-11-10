Man avoids jail over cannabis worth €200k found in two growhouses

A total of almost €200,000 worth of cannabis was found in two growhouses in remote properties in the Mallow and Macroom areas.

The seizures date back to early 2015 and now one of the young men involved in the operations has been given an 18-month suspend jail term at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

While a number of people were arrested and charged at the time, the man who has now come before the court, Cain O'Mahony, aged 28, of Cooneybeg, Rathpeacon, Co Cork, was described by gardaí as the least involved in the drugs crimes.

Detective Garda Donal Dwyer testified that back on February 21, 2015, at Ruhillmore, Boherbue, Mallow, Co Cork, gardaí found a grow-house with 160 plants. They had a total street value of €128,000.

In a follow-up search on March 15, 2015, at Caum, Macroom, a further 86 plants were discovered in a second grow-house. The street value on this occasion amounted to €70,000.

Det Garda Dwyer testified that O’Mahony was unemployed and couch-surfing at the time, staying at the homes of friends.

Asked how the accused had been behaving since the crime was detected, Det Garda Dwyer said: “Not so bad.”

He said said there had been some public order incidents but none related to drugs.

Donal McCarthy, prosecuting said the State accepted that this defendant was the least culpable of the three who were brought before the court.

Ray Boland, defending, said the defendant had been acting on the promise of a payment of €2,000 which he never received.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “I take on board the plea and the evidence that this man was the least culpable of a number of people involved.

“He was borderline homeless and unemployed. He was on the periphery but knowingly involved.

"He was attempting to rehabilitate and has done reasonably well. He seems to be substantially keeping out of trouble. In the circumstances I impose a sentence of 18 months.”