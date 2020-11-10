Man arrested following €600k ketamine seizure in Dublin

Man arrested following €600k ketamine seizure in Dublin

The seized drugs have an estimated value of €600,000. Picture: Revenue/ Twitter

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 18:55
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested and detained following the seizure of ten kilos of ketamine in Dublin earlier today.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized 10kilos of the drug, following a search, under warrant, of a house in the Crumlin area of Dublin.

The seized drugs have an estimated value of €600,000.

The seizure was the result of a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, and the Special Crime Taskforce.

The arrested male, 26, is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Crumlin Garda Station.

Revenue says the seizure is part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale, and supply of illegal drugs.

Any businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding drug smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Investigations into today's seizure are ongoing.

