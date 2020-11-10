Man suffered 'knockout' blow at Cork Simon

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a man accused of delivering a knockout blow to a man at the Simon Community in Cork.

Garda Paul Dromey arrested William O’Driscoll, of 23 Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, and charged him with assault causing harm to another man at Cork Simon Community on Anderson’s Quay on Monday night.

Garda Dromey said the alleged incident occurred shortly before 11pm.

“It is alleged William O’Driscoll punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious,” said Garda Dromey. "I viewed CCTV, and it clearly shows him punching the injured party and knocking him unconscious."

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said: “It may well be summary [dealt with at district court level] in due course.”

Gda Dromey agreed that was possible, but said the injured party was still receiving medical treatment.

Mr Buttimer said the alleged injured party and the defendant were known to each other and that their encounter on Monday night was a random incident.

Gda Dromey said: “They have a history, you could say.”

Mr Buttimer said the accused could have fled the scene, but was available to be arrested almost an hour later when the gardaí were present.

O’Driscoll said in his bail application: “I won’t drink, I’ll sign on three times a day if you want me to, or if you want to put a tag on my leg.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded him in custody until November 17.