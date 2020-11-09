Man charged in relation to armed robbery at service station


Man charged in relation to armed robbery at service station

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 22:36
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested and charged by gardaí investigating an armed robbery at a service station.

The incident occurred in the Tyrconnell Road area of Inchicore on October 30.

Gardaí said that at around 9am, a man armed with a firearm entered the service station and demanded cash.

The man left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Following an investigation, gardaí from Kilmainham arrested a man today.

He was detained at Kilmainham Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

A firearm, believed to be an imitation, has been seized and sent for analysis.

Gardaí said that the man, in his 20s, has now been charged in relation to this investigation and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday.

