Man jailed over 'mindless, vicious' assault

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for two years after carrying out a mindless, vicious, and unprovoked assault on a 47-year-old man walking alone on a laneway in Dunmanway on a Sunday afternoon.

Bradley Williamson, of Moses Road, Clonakilty, Co Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to the charge of assault causing harm to the other man on May 26 at Market Square, Dunmanway, Co Cork.

“This is a difficult case to understand," said Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said.

"There appears to be no relationship and no past history between the accused and the victim. He was walking in a lane behind the supermarket when he was set upon by the accused.

“The victim did not know the accused. There was no trouble between them ever. It was an unprovoked, vicious assault.”

The injured party suffered a number of injuries, the most serious of which was a fracture to the ankle and he was not able to work for a period.

“He is at a loss to understand why he was set upon like this,” the judge added.

"It was a very mindless, vicious assault."

Garda Paul Breen testified that at around 6pm on May 26, Williamson came from Rosscarberry to Dunmanway.

He parked at Market Square and at 6.15pm, he walked into the laneway. He assaulted the injured party from behind, breaking his ankle. Williamson then ran from the scene.

The accused was identified from CCTV.

The 47-year-old victim sustained a broken and dislocated injury to the ankle that left him walking with a limp.

Donal O’Sullivan, defending, said the accused had a strained relationship with his family and may have had some chaos in his past.

“This is his first time in custody for any stretch of time,” Mr O’Sullivan said of the defendant’s remand in custody on this assault charge.