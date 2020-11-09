Accused told gardaí he was disgusted man he stabbed had lived

A father-of-nine, who told gardaí he was disgusted that the man he stabbed in the back had lived, has broken down in court in apology for the harm he caused.

The Central Criminal Court heard Jason Warrington began stabbing Tadhg O’Shea as Mr O’Shea bid Happy Christmas to other guests while leaving a gathering in Warrington’s home almost two years ago. He stabbed him 11 times in the back and chest.

The 47-year-old, of Buttery Court, Market Square, Mallow, Co Cork, but originally from Cork City, was before the court for sentencing this (Monday) morning. He had pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm to Mr O’Shea at that address on December 23, 2018.

Detective Garda Anthony Daly testified that Mr O’Shea, 27, who had been living with his grandmother, had met Warrington for the first time the previous day and had attended two gatherings in his home. A lot of alcohol had been consumed at both.

He said the victim had told gardaí there had been no threats by the accused before the stabbing began.

“I felt what were like tappings on my back,” he had said in a statement. “He came around the front of me.”

Mr O’Shea said that the accused had told him that he was going to die, that he was not leaving there that night. “That’s when he stabbed me three times in the chest,” he recalled.

Mr O’Shea stated he didn’t know he would make it out of the flat. Another guest knocked the accused to the floor, brought the victim outside, and flagged down a patrol car carrying Det Gda Daly.

The other guest gave the same account of the attack as Mr O’Shea, who was rushed by ambulance to hospital.

The witness brought the gardaí back to Warrington’s apartment, where the accused opened the door with blood on his jumper.

Warrington told gardaí his house had been robbed the day before and that "nobody robs from me".

He said he had stabbed Mr O’Shea and "would have killed him".

When interviewed later, he outlined the jacket and footwear that he said had been stolen from his home.

“He got cheeky, so I pulled out a knife. I told him I’d cut his throat,” he said of the attack.

“I’m disgusted he lived. Write that down,” he added. “I was going to slit his throat and kill him.”

Mr O’Shea’s victim impact statement was read to the court by Vincent Heneghan, prosecuting.

He said he felt he was never going to see his little girl or family again.

“I have not been the same since,” he said. “This man did this to me for no reason.”

He explained that he now keeps to himself and feels depressed a lot of the time.

“I do not go anywhere on my own anymore,” he said.

Shane Costello, defending, read out a letter that his client had written in prison, after reading Mr O’Shea’s victim impact statement.

“I don’t think I’ve the words to express how sorry I am. I was a different person then,” he wrote. “I wish I could go back… I’m determined to never cause any hurt to any person again.”

Warrington was also given permission to address the court, with Justice Michael White inviting him into the witness box, where he broke down in tears.

“I’m so sorry. I sincerely apologise for my actions,” he said.

“I’d like to say sorry to Tadhg and family for the pain and suffering and hurt I caused everyone,” he continued. “I wish I could take it back. I never did anything like this in my life.”

He said he hoped that one day he could apologise to Mr O’Shea in person.

Mr Costello told Justice White of the anger management and listening courses that his client has completed, and now gives in prison. Having used illicit substances on a daily basis from the age of 13, he has now been sober for 20 months.

Justice White remanded Warrington in custody until next week, when he will hand down sentence.