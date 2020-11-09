Two arrested in connection with €14.6m money-laundering investigation

Two people have been arrested in connection with a €14.6 million money-laundering investigation.

It brings to seven the number of people arrested as part of an operation targeting the activity of a West African Organised Crime Gang (OGC).

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their late 20s, this morning.

It is part of Operation Joggle, an ongoing investigation into a West African Organised Crime Gang that is suspected of being involved in trade-based money laundering of €14.6m over a two year period.

The man is being held at Dundalk Garda Station while the woman is also being detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

They are the sixth and seventh arrests in relation to this operation.

Investigations are ongoing.