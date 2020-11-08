Gardaí confirm €100,000 cash and drug haul in Cork

Gardaí in Cork City seized €22,000 in cash and drugs worth €80,000 in coordinated searches at the weekend.

Mallow District Drug Unit and Mayfield District Drug Unit carried out separate searches on Saturday afternoon.

“Gardaí have arrested one man and seized €70,000 worth of cannabis herb and €10,000 worth of cocaine and approximately €22,000 in cash during an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Cork City," a Garda statement said.

One man, aged 40, was arrested and detained at Mallow Station.