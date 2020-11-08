Four arrested after serious assault in Strabane on Saturday

Three men and a woman have been arrested in relation to a serious assault that took place on Saturday
A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Belfast Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 17:22
James Ward, PA

Three men and a woman have been arrested in relation to a serious assault that took place on Saturday.

Police in Strabane arrested the men aged 27, 31 and 54 along with a 53-year-old woman following the incident at Railway Street when a man in his 30s was assaulted and the vehicle he was travelling in damaged.

The four were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted aggravated burglary with intent to commit GBH and criminal damage.

They remain in custody at this time assisting officers with their inquiries.

The injured party required hospital treatment following the incident.

The incident took place at around 11.20pm on Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may be able to assist with the investigation is asked to contact police in Strabane on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2060 07/11/20.

Those with information can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

'Growing concern' over paracetamol overdoses among young people

