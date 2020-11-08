Man arrested following drug seizure in Cork

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested in relation to the seizure of an estimated €17,500 worth of drugs in Cork city yesterday afternoon.

As part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Cork, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit in Cork city, assisted by officers from the Mayfield District Drug unit, stopped and searched a man under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84.

The stop and search was carried out on the Lower Glanmire Road.

During the search, diamorphine with an estimated street value of €17,500, subject to analysis, was seized.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Mayfield Garda station where he is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.