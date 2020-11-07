Gardaí continue to question man in connection with violent death in Dublin 

Gardaí at the scene of the incident on Firday. Picture: Stephen Collins / Collins Photos Dublin

Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 21:42
Cormac O'Keeffe Security Correspondent

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in connection with the violent death of another male on the northside of Dublin.

The victim was found at his home, in the Phibsborough area, on Friday afternoon.

The 42-year-old appeared to have suffered serious head injuries.

The Garda Technical Bureau conducted an examination at the scene and the State Pathologist was notified.

A male, aged in his 40s, and known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A Garda statement said that the victim’s body remained at the scene before being removed for a full post mortem on Saturday.

“The body of the deceased was removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination was carried out earlier today by the Office of the State Pathologist,” the statement said. 

“A preliminary report has since been furnished to investigating Gardaí details of which are not being released for operational reasons.” 

The results of the PM will assist detectives in their questioning of the suspect.

The Garda statement said the suspect was being detained "on suspicion of murder".

He held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, which allows for a total period of detention of 24 hours, excluding sleep breaks.

Sources said that gardaí were not looking for anyone else in relation to their inquiry.

It is understood the two men are known to each other, but that relations had deteriorated markedly in recent years.

A statement issued by Garda HQ on Saturday said: “Gardaí are continuing to detain a man in his 40s under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 this evening at Mountjoy Garda Station.” 

The Technical Bureau also continued their forensic examination at the house during Saturday.

Investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at Mountjoy Garda Station 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

