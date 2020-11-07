'Unmerciful': Attacker thought victim had affair with his wife

'Unmerciful': Attacker thought victim had affair with his wife

The attack took place in Clonakilty and video of it was shown in Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 08:30
Liam Heylin

A Zimbabwean national attacked a man in Clonakilty, believing the victim had an affair with his wife.

A video of the attack was shown at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.

The attacker called to the home of the victim, who was headbutted, caught by the neck, and lifted off the ground, chased up the street, knocked to the ground, kicked in the head, and then when he was on the ground, had his head stomped on twice.

This was the evidence of Garda Aisling Murphy in the case against Nkosiyadha Mguni, of Clonakilty Lodge, Clonakilty, Co Cork. Garda Murphy said the injured party was unaware of the reason for the assault.

Mguni pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to the other man on June 8, 2020. Defence barrister, Patrick Silke, said the accused believed that the other man had been having an affair with his wife.

Mr Silke said the accused made full admissions when he was charged with carrying out the offence. 

The 26-year-old had moved from Zimbabwe to Ireland three years ago.

The defence barrister said Mguni had himself been the victim of a horrific ordeal in his native country.

As for the assault he carried out in Clonakilty, Mr Silke, BL, said of Mguni, "Rightly or wrongly, he believed this man and his wife were in an extra-marital affair and he lost complete control." 

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin sentenced him to two years in jail. 

"This is a case of an unprovoked assault of a man in his own home. The fact that he called to the door of the victim, headbutting him, dragging him out on the lane, where he kicked him in an unmerciful way, there was no justification now, then, or ever for this unmerciful assault. There is little in this case by way of remorse." 

The judge said that in respect of the victim, apart from the physical injuries to his head, his confidence has been undermined.

Read More

Massage parlour owner gave 'happy endings' to customers despite garda warnings

More in this section

Cigarettes concealed in large industrial boiler seized at Dublin Port Cigarettes concealed in large industrial boiler seized at Dublin Port
Michael Anthony McGann1 Judge orders arrest of persons occupying controversial repossessed farm
Man arrested following discovery of body in Dublin  Man arrested following discovery of body in Dublin 
File Photo PEOPLE ARE BEING warned to be alert against a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails and texts

Used car importers succeed in single issue in appeal over €130m case

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

  • 4
  • 20
  • 30
  • 31
  • 34
  • 38
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices