A Mercedes Benz Actros Tractor unit and trailer were also seized as part of this operation
Cigarettes concealed in large industrial boiler seized at Dublin Port

Officers said that the smuggled cigarettes were concealed in a large industrial boiler, on a trailer that had arrived on a vessel from Rotterdam.

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 17:29
Steve Neville

Revenue offices have seized more than 423,000 cigarettes at Dublin Port as a result of a targeted operation and with the assistance of Revenue’s X-Ray Scanner and detector dog Kelly.

Officers said that the smuggled cigarettes, which were seized yesterday, were concealed in a large industrial boiler, on a trailer that had arrived on a vessel from Rotterdam.

The cigarettes branded ‘NZ and ‘Minsk’, have an estimated retail value of €296,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €231,859.

A Mercedes Benz Actros Tractor unit and trailer were also seized as part of this operation.

A statement revealed: “A Lithuanian man in his 40s was arrested and has since appeared before a sitting of Cloverhill District Court where he was remanded in custody to appear again on Tuesday 10 November 2020”.

The cigarettes branded 'NZ and 'Minsk', have an estimated retail value of €296,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €231,859.
The cigarettes branded ‘NZ and ‘Minsk’, have an estimated retail value of €296,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €231,859.

Revenue officers said that investigations are ongoing.

They said the seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

