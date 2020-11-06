Killer 'showed no remorse' for 'gruesome' stabbing of homeless man

The man who stabbed Adam Muldoon, a homeless man with cerebral palsy, 183 times has shown no remorse for the "gruesome" killing, the deceased man's sister said today.

Philip Dunbar, aged 20, was today sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 23-year-old Adam 'Floater' Muldoon at Butler Park, Jobstown Park, Tallaght on June 22 or 23, 2018. Dunbar stabbed Mr Muldoon 183 times with a fold-up knife and then went to a friend's house where he boasted that he had "slaughtered Floater" and "put him out of his misery" as he "begged for his life".

He was found guilty of murder by a unanimous jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court earlier this week.

Read More Cork man jailed for daytime stabbing in city centre park

Mr Muldoon's younger sister Katie Muldoon delivered a passionate speech to the Central Criminal Court today saying that Adam had struggled from birth having been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Philip Dunbar being sentenced today for murder. Pic Mike O'Donnell

She said that he never stopped fighting and overcame every challenge independently. She said: "He would have a laugh and a giggle with anybody. He really wouldn't hurt a fly."

She said Dunbar had "ripped him away" without a second thought and then forced Mr Muldoon's family to endure a trial and to hear the "gruesome" details of his death.

She added: "His lack of emotion shows he has no remorse for what he has done."