Aaron Brady arrested over alleged witness intimidation in Adrian Donohoe murder case

Garda killer Aaron Brady has been arrested and questioned in relation to an alleged campaign of witness intimidation during his trial for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

The 29-year-old Armagh man is the seventh person that has been arrested in a top-level Garda investigation, led by detectives in the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

His arrest on Friday morning followed the detention of a sixth person, a male in his 50s, on Thursday.

That individual, considered to be close to Brady, has been released without charge, pending a file to the DPP.

Throughout the lengthy murder trial, gardaí and the prosecution raised concerns over the intimidation of witnesses.

Four people refused to give evidence and the testimony of a fifth man was ruled inadmissible.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe (pictured) was murdered in the line of duty in January 2013.

Despite this, Brady, with an address at New Road, Crossmaglen, was convicted in August of capital murder for shooting Detective Garda Donohoe dead during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth on January 25 2013.

Last October, Mr Justice Michael White sentenced Brady to life imprisonment. Under the Criminal Justice Act 1990, the minimum time that Brady will serve in prison for capital murder is 40 years.

A statement issued on Friday morning by Garda HQ said: “Today, Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) arrested a male in his 20s as part of the ongoing investigation regarding allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment related to the recent criminal trial of DPP versus Aaron Brady.”

It said: “The arrested male is currently detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. This is the 7th arrest in this investigation.” Sources confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the man arrested and questioned at Portlaoise is Aaron Brady.

He was taken from his cell in the A-wing of Portlaoise prison, the country’s sole high security jail, and brought to the nearby garda station for questioning.

The Garda statement said: “Yesterday, Thursday 5 November, investigating gardaí arrested a male his 50s. This Male has been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. This was the 6th arrest in this investigation.” It said investigations were ongoing