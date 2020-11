Gardaí have seized €200,000 in cash has been seized on the M4 in West Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) targeting serious organised criminal activity intercepted a vehicle on the motorway at 7.30am today and found the cash.

Two men, aged 24 and 47, were arrested in connection with money laundering and are detained at Lucan Garda Station.

Gardai say investigations are continuing.