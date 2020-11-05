Man robbed pharmacy so he could 'bribe' girlfriend to see his children

A father-of-two held up a pharmacy to raise money in order to “bribe” his girlfriend to see his children, a court has heard.

Anthony Dwyer (28) entered the pharmacy an hour prior to the robbery and enquired if there were any job vacancies.

Dwyer, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbery at Manor Pharmacy, Manor Street, Dublin 7, on May 28, 2020. He has 110 previous convictions, including convictions for robbery, attempted robbery, and burglary.

Garda Stephen Lacey told Eoin Lawlor BL, prosecuting, that on the afternoon in question, Dwyer entered the pharmacy and asked an employee about foot cream before leaving.

Gda Lacey said Dwyer returned minutes later and enquired if there were any job vacancies, leaving again when he told there were not.

Dwyer returned once again approximately on hour later with his hood pulled up. He pulled a screwdriver on a female employee and asked her to open the till, but she refused and ran into the back of the pharmacy.

The accused opened the till himself and stole €275. He was later arrested after being identified as matching a description sent out by a garda who viewed CCTV footage of the robbery.

In interview with gardaí, Dwyer admitted the robbery, though he claimed he had used a pen rather than a screwdriver. He said he did not have any drug dependencies, but admitted taking crack cocaine that morning.

Dwyer told gardaí he stole the money because he wanted to “bribe” his girlfriend to let him see his children. He was on bail at the time of the offence.

Olan Callanan BL, defending, said his client was taken into state care at the age of two. He said his client began abusing solvents at a young age and moved on to abusing alcohol and cannabis in his teens.

Mr Callanan said his client has spent much of his life incarcerated. He said his client has been homeless since being asked to leave the home he shared with his partner and his two children earlier this year.

Judge Elma Sheahan sentenced Dwyer to three and a half years imprisonment.